HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady

Popular Items

Korean Fried Shrimp$11.00
Dusted and fried shrimp, tossed in a spicy and sweet gochujang sauce served with buttermilk ranch dressing.
10 Wings$14.00
Fresh wings, fried to order with choice of tossing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Location

Lakeland FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

