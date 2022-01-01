Homefield - Olathe - 2115 East Kansas City Road
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2115 East Kansas City Road, Olathe KS 66061
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing
4.7 • 227
2034 E Santa Fe St Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurant