Homegirl Cafe

We thank you for your ongoing support and patience during these difficult times.

PASTRY

130 Bruno St • $$

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)

Popular Items

CHOCOLATE CHIP$3.00
FRAPPUCINO$5.50
EL CAESAR SALAD$9.50
chicken, romaine lettuce, grilled corn, croutons, red onion, cotija cheese, chipotle caesar dressing
BLT$9.25
focaccia bread, bacon, lettuce, turkey, tomato, burnt cheddar, mayo
BUTTER CROISSANT$3.00
RASPBERRY CREAM CHEESE DANISH$3.00
COFFEE - REGULAR$3.00
SUNRISE SANDWICH$7.50
ciabatta bread, 2 eggs, bacon, avocado, burnt cheese, tomato, arugula, chipotle spread
WHOLE CHILAQUILES$7.50
Tortilla chips, salsa, choice of meat, beans, cotija cheese, sour cream, guacamole salsa, pickled red onion, cilantro
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

130 Bruno St

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
