Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2

Popular Items

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Farmstead Cobb$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Chips$1.95
Chicken Pesto$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
Spicy Braised Tofu$11.95
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)
Sonoran Grass-fed Steak$14.95
seared grass-fed steak, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (GF)
Plant Powered$12.95
shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)
Location

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
