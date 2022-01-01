Go
Toast

Homegrown - Fremont

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

3416 Fremont Ave N

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3416 Fremont Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Masonry

No reviews yet

Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘

Lunar Foods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

galaxyrune.com/order

No reviews yet

Best burgers, fries, shakes. And vegan to boot.

Dreamland Bar & Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston