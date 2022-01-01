Go
Toast

Homegrown - Kirkland

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

104 Lake Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Sonoran (vegan)$10.95
black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Chips$1.95
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Chicken Cherry Pecan$12.95
chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Chicken Pesto$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
See full menu

Location

104 Lake Street

Kirkland WA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cactus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Coastline Burgers

No reviews yet

Serving take out through contact-free online ordering only! Stay Healthy!

Ristorante Paradiso

No reviews yet

Ristorante Paradiso offers authentic Italian cuisine inspired by the owner's Sardinian roots in the middle of Kirkland. Choose from our extensive wine list, enjoy excellent service, and gourmet cuisine prepared by our top chefs.

Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House

No reviews yet

Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House is a local, family owned restaurant operating since 2015. It is our goal to provide our guests quality and fresh sushi. Using traditional and modern techniques we hope everyone will find something to enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston