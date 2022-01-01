Homegrown - Lafayette
Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.
3597 Mt. Diablo Blvd
Location
3597 Mt. Diablo Blvd
Lafayette CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
Social Bird
Curbside pick up available
Thank you for your support
One Market | Mark 'n Mike's | SF2BAY
Anchoring the foot of Market Street since 1993, One Market Restaurant has always been a San Francisco favorite. Dig into crispy and juicy fried chicken, clam chowder and more. That’s not all, One Market recently launched their version of a NY-style delicatessen, Mark 'n Mike's, which serves up the best pastrami, brisket, and latkes you can find in the Bay! Also serving Boichik Bagels and schmears.
Swad Indian Cuisine
“SWAD” This small word is a gesture of gratitude to the delicious food of India by the restaurant that made its debut in the year of 2005 in the beautiful city of Lafayette and serving the tastes of Indian kitchen since then with “Best in East Bay.” awards for several consecutive years.