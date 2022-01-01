Go
Homegrown - Queen Anne

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2201 Queen Anne Ave N • $$

Avg 4.8 (4982 reviews)

Popular Items

Sonoran Grass-fed Steak$14.95
seared grass-fed steak, black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (GF)
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Chips$1.95
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Cup Of Soup$4.25
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Chicken Pesto$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2201 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
