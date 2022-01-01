Homegrown Tap & Dough

Behind the Scenes Tap House

Behind the Scenes Tap House was born from a love of beer, taverns, community, and the idea of an ages-old family business. Our "behind the scenes" movie theme stems from Goldberg Brothers, Inc. whose name you can find on nearly any legitimate old movie reel as they were the number one reel producer in the United States going back over 150 years! Goldberg Brothers moved into the Centennial Road establishment in 2017 and inspired the theme for the building name as well, "The Reel Factory".

​Our self-serve tap system uses iPourIt technology and was integrated to give guests the gratifying feeling of being able to refill their drink, get this... when they get thirsty! No more waiting for someone to grab your glass and get you a refill. The power is in your hands here at Behind the Scenes Tap House!

