Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

Great food, great neighbors, great vibes.

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107

Popular Items

Quesadilla of the Day$9.75
Ask your server what we have cooked up for you today!
Build Your Own Grilled Cheese$9.50
A blend of local cheese melted on sourdough. Add bacon, ham or turkey +2.00. Add Roast beef, pork BBQ or chicken +4.00. Add avocado, tomato or banana peppers +1.00.
Turkey Avocado$13.50
Turkey breast, Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar, house-made green tomato jam, avocado and lettuce on sourdough. Add bacon +2.00; it's a game changer!
Grilled Pimento Cheese$9.75
BLT+A$13.50
Broadbent bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on sourdough
Portabella$14.95
Portabella cap, Noble Springs chevre, pickled onions, arugula and balsamic reduction on sourdough
Ham & Swiss$12.50
Ham, swiss cheese, arugula, apple and house dijonnaise on sourdough
GF CHX SALAD SANDWICH$13.25
GF TURKEY AVO$16.00
The Jackson$12.75
Local roast beef, Sweetwater Valley buttermilk cheddar, horseradish, pickled onions, banana peppers and mayo on hoagie roll with side of au jus.
Location

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107

Nashville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
