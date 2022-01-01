Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches
HomeGrown
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
3400 US 1 Business
Vass, NC 28394
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
3400 US 1 Business, Vass NC 28394
Nearby restaurants
Filly And Colt's at Whispering Woods
Come in and enjoy!
Roast
Come in and enjoy!
the | Leadmine Whiskey Bar + Kitchen
Elevated Bar Food and Chef Crafted Cocktail Program
Jefferson Inn
Historic boutique hotel located in the heart of downtown Southern Pines, offering its nostalgic indoor Tavern serving traditional cocktails and the latest trends, including locally brewed craft beers on tap. The outdoor Courtyard at The Jefferson offers the same full bar experience with regularly scheduled live music and other entertainment.