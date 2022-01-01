HomeKitchen

Go
An awesome fusion restaurant of Indian and American cuisine. Come give us a try.

324 Chestnut Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ROTLI (1PC)$1.00
Homemade Indian flatbread made out of whole wheat flour.
MASALA DOSA (GF,V)$7.99
Rice crepe stuffed with potatoes and onion mixture with homemade spices served with sambhar.
POORI (1 PC)$1.25
Fried whole wheat bread.
VEG - THALI
Stuffed Peppers(GF,V)
Palak Paneer(GF)
Sukhi Bhaji(GF,V)
Gujarati Dal (GF,V)
Rice (GF)(V)
Small- Rotli (2pcs) (V)
Large- Rotli(4pcs) (V)
Raita (2oz) (GF)
Pickle (2oz) (GF,V)
Sweet: Carrot Halwa(GF)
VADA PAV$5.99
Deep fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun (pav) sliced almost in half through the middle. It is generally accompanied with one or more chutneys.
NON-VEG THALI
Stuffed Peppers(GF,V)
Chicken & Lentils(GF)
Sukhi Bhaji(GF,V)
Gujarati Dal (GF,V)
Rice (GF)(V)
Small- Rotli (2pcs) (V)
Large- Rotli(4pcs) (V)
Raita (2oz) (GF)
Pickle (2oz) (GF,V)
Sweet: Carrot Halwa(GF)
RICE (GF,V)$3.99
Extra-long basmati rice.
Location

324 Chestnut Street

Needham MA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
