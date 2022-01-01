Go
Toast

Homemade Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

2454 Sacramento Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
buttermilk recipe
week day combo$15.00
choice of meat or homefries, a waffle or a short stack, and one egg
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.00
buttermilk recipe
side of meat$6.00
choice on bacon, ham, homemade pork sausage patties, chicken aplle sausage
two egg breakfast$11.00
2 eggs served with choice of side and toast
2 EGGS$3.00
Home fries$5.00
Cinnamonn Swirl French Toast$9.50
custom omelette$10.00
HomeFry Heaven$10.00
home fries with cheese, salsa, sour cream, plus your choice of gucamole or pesto
See full menu

Location

2454 Sacramento Street

Berkeley CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

No reviews yet

Fish & Bird is a unique Izakaya style restaurant and bar, specializing in modern Japanese cuisine. Chef Asuka Uchida is classically trained in Japanese and French cooking techniques. Her modern, sophisticated interpretations of traditional dishes are a reflection of the current trends in Japan.
We source local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients, augmented with specialty items imported from Japan. We offer a highly curated selection of local and Japanese sake, beer, shochu, wine and spirits with a focus on small batch production.
We live in extraordinary times and we fully understand that a lot of drastic and necessary changes are upon us. With that in mind we have created a special menu of items that can maintain quality in a take-out fashion for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.
Our normal menu available for dining-in only.
Thank you, and enjoy!

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradise Park Cafe

No reviews yet

Healthy California Eats
Craft Coffee and Teas
Organic Smoothies
Fresh Pressed Juices
Beer & Wine
Yummy NomNoms all day long

Creekwood Restaurant

No reviews yet

Cal-Italian restaurant. Order take or delivery!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston