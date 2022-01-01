Go
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

3737 Lexington Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (726 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chess Pie$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Strawberry Cake
Our two layered strawberry cake with crushed strawberries that is topped with our Homemade Strawberry Buttercream icing . (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.)
Buckeyes$1.25
Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized
treats for all.
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
Brownies$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Dutch Apple$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3737 Lexington Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
