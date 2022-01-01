Go
Toast

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

4810 Dixie Highway • $$

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)

Popular Items

Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Brownies$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
Cherry Pie$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
Cupcake- Chocolate Chocolate$3.25
Buckeyes$1.25
Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized
treats for all.
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

4810 Dixie Highway

Louisville KY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Pina Fiesta Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Chicken Box Lounge & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Derby City Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Welcome to Derby City Pizza Co. Family is spoken here. You will find Italian food with a main focus on pizza “Southern Style”. All our locations offer fast and casual fare for lunch and dinner. Value is the name of the game. Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, eating alone or bringing a family, you can count on finding good Italian food, reasonably priced.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston