Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

5606 Bardstown Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)

Popular Items

Pumpkin Pie$21.00
Creamy pumpkin pureed, whisked with eggs, cinnamon, and other spices to create the smoothest creamy pumpkin pie anywhere. Made from scratch.
Cherry Pie$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
Dutch Apple$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble.
Cupcake- Yellow Caramel$3.25
Brownies$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
Cupcake- Chocolate Chocolate$3.25
Chocolate Chess Pie$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

5606 Bardstown Road

Louisville KY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
