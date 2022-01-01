Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
This is a test message
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
2525 Bardstown Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2525 Bardstown Road
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Silly Axe Cafe
Gluten, nut and lactose free with vegetarian, vegan and soy free options! Entire gluten free bar featuring 9 rotating hard cider taps and gluten free beer!
Rocky's Pizza and Panini
Order Rocky's scratch-made pizzas, paninis, and specialty salads online!
Noche Mexican BBQ
Call 502-467-8015 or order online for curbside!
Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi
Come in and enjoy!