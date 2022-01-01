Go
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

2525 Bardstown Road • $

Avg 4.6 (2086 reviews)

Popular Items

Cupcake- Yellow Caramel$3.25
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Key Lime Slice$5.75
Cupcake- Chocolate Chocolate$3.25
Key Lime Pie$21.00
Our proprietary sweet key lime filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell and topped with decorative whipped cream topping.
Blueberry Pie$21.00
Wild Maine blueberries are tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and spices. Loaded onto Homemade’s buttery crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
Monster Cookie$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
Vanilla
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
Coconut Meringue Pie$21.00
Our proprietary coconut pudding in our buttery Homemade crust shell topped with our signature meringue topping. Always a best seller!
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2525 Bardstown Road

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
