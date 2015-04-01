Go
A map showing the location of Homeplace Bar at Maker's Mark - 3350 Burks Spring RoadView gallery

Homeplace Bar at Maker's Mark - 3350 Burks Spring Road

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

3350 Burks Spring Road

Loretto, KY 40037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3350 Burks Spring Road, Loretto KY 40037

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

