Homer Glen restaurants you'll love

The Phoenix Kitchen and Cocktails
15905 S. Bell Rd, Homer Glen
|Popular items
|Baked Bread
|$6.00
smoked salt butter,
herbed garlic olive oil
|16oz Ribeye
|$54.00
rosemary butter, seared in a cast iron skillet, grilled asparagus, whole roasted garlic, green peppercorn smoked butter
|Dough Bird
|$15.00
smoked chicken thigh,
honey chipotle goat cheese,
fire roasted squash,
carmelized onion compote, sourdough
Front Row Bar-Eatery-Events
14903 Founders Crossing, Homer Glen
|Popular items
|Idaho Nachos
|$10.99
Waffle fries topped with Colby cheese, bacon, tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.99
House-made beer battered cheesy goodness.
|Wings (each)
|$0.75
Naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Rubi Agave Latin Kitchen, Tequila & Whiskey Bar
12622 W 159th St, Homer Glen
|Popular items
|ENCHILADAS EN SALSA VERDE
|$14.50
|MINI JIBARITOS
|$12.50
|GUACAMOLE
|$8.50
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Davidson's Bar & Grill
14136 S Bell Rd, Homer Glen
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.50
|Pub Burger
|$13.50
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
La Crepe Bistro
13957 S Bell Rd, Homer Glen
|Popular items
|Apple Crepe
|$12.00
Apples sautéed with a dash of light cream, cinnamon and caramel sauce
|Prosciutto & Brie Crepe
|$16.00
Classic combination of dry cured prosciutto and creamy brie
Ta Canijo - Homer Glen
15930 West 159th Street, Homer Glen
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA GRANDE
|$9.00
Con Carne
|QUESADILLA
|$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
|QUESADILLA CON CARNE
|$3.00
W/ MEAT