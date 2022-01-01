Homer Glen restaurants you'll love

Homer Glen restaurants
Toast
  • Homer Glen

Homer Glen's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
French
Latin American
Must-try Homer Glen restaurants

The Phoenix Kitchen and Cocktails image

 

The Phoenix Kitchen and Cocktails

15905 S. Bell Rd, Homer Glen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Bread$6.00
smoked salt butter,
herbed garlic olive oil
16oz Ribeye$54.00
rosemary butter, seared in a cast iron skillet, grilled asparagus, whole roasted garlic, green peppercorn smoked butter
Dough Bird$15.00
smoked chicken thigh,
honey chipotle goat cheese,
fire roasted squash,
carmelized onion compote, sourdough
More about The Phoenix Kitchen and Cocktails
Front Row Bar-Eatery-Events image

 

Front Row Bar-Eatery-Events

14903 Founders Crossing, Homer Glen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Idaho Nachos$10.99
Waffle fries topped with Colby cheese, bacon, tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions.
Cheese Curds$8.99
House-made beer battered cheesy goodness.
Wings (each)$0.75
Naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce
More about Front Row Bar-Eatery-Events
Rubi Agave Latin Kitchen, Tequila & Whiskey Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Rubi Agave Latin Kitchen, Tequila & Whiskey Bar

12622 W 159th St, Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ENCHILADAS EN SALSA VERDE$14.50
MINI JIBARITOS$12.50
GUACAMOLE$8.50
More about Rubi Agave Latin Kitchen, Tequila & Whiskey Bar
Davidson's Bar & Grill image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Davidson's Bar & Grill

14136 S Bell Rd, Homer Glen

Avg 4.3 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.50
Pub Burger$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Davidson's Bar & Grill
La Crepe Bistro image

 

La Crepe Bistro

13957 S Bell Rd, Homer Glen

Avg 4.5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Apple Crepe$12.00
Apples sautéed with a dash of light cream, cinnamon and caramel sauce
Prosciutto & Brie Crepe$16.00
Classic combination of dry cured prosciutto and creamy brie
More about La Crepe Bistro
Ta Canijo - Homer Glen image

 

Ta Canijo - Homer Glen

15930 West 159th Street, Homer Glen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA GRANDE$9.00
Con Carne
QUESADILLA$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
More about Ta Canijo - Homer Glen

