Homer Glen American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Homer Glen
More about The Phoenix Kitchen and Cocktails
The Phoenix Kitchen and Cocktails
15905 S. Bell Rd, Homer Glen
|Popular items
|Baked Bread
|$6.00
smoked salt butter,
herbed garlic olive oil
|16oz Ribeye
|$54.00
rosemary butter, seared in a cast iron skillet, grilled asparagus, whole roasted garlic, green peppercorn smoked butter
|Dough Bird
|$15.00
smoked chicken thigh,
honey chipotle goat cheese,
fire roasted squash,
carmelized onion compote, sourdough
More about Front Row Bar-Eatery-Events
Front Row Bar-Eatery-Events
14903 Founders Crossing, Homer Glen
|Popular items
|Idaho Nachos
|$10.99
Waffle fries topped with Colby cheese, bacon, tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.99
House-made beer battered cheesy goodness.
|Wings (each)
|$0.75
Naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce