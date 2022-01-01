Homer Glen American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Homer Glen

The Phoenix Kitchen and Cocktails image

 

The Phoenix Kitchen and Cocktails

15905 S. Bell Rd, Homer Glen

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Bread$6.00
smoked salt butter,
herbed garlic olive oil
16oz Ribeye$54.00
rosemary butter, seared in a cast iron skillet, grilled asparagus, whole roasted garlic, green peppercorn smoked butter
Dough Bird$15.00
smoked chicken thigh,
honey chipotle goat cheese,
fire roasted squash,
carmelized onion compote, sourdough
Front Row Bar-Eatery-Events image

 

Front Row Bar-Eatery-Events

14903 Founders Crossing, Homer Glen

Takeout
Popular items
Idaho Nachos$10.99
Waffle fries topped with Colby cheese, bacon, tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions.
Cheese Curds$8.99
House-made beer battered cheesy goodness.
Wings (each)$0.75
Naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Davidson's Bar & Grill image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Davidson's Bar & Grill

14136 S Bell Rd, Homer Glen

Avg 4.3 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.50
Pub Burger$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
