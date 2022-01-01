Homerun Pizza
Home of the Knuckleball!
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
484 Larkfield Center • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
484 Larkfield Center
Santa Rosa CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bad Ass Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Anello Family Crab & Seafood
Come on in and enjoy!
Fruta
Come in and enjoy!
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd
Come in and enjoy!