Homerun Pizza

Home of the Knuckleball!

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

484 Larkfield Center • $$

Avg 4.3 (516 reviews)

Popular Items

Medium BYO Cheese$17.95
Large BYO Cheese Pizza$20.95
Pesto Bread Sticks (4)$11.95
Served with ranch dressing.
Spicy Chicken Wings (10)$11.95
Bone-in or boneless, with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Small BYO Cheese$15.95
House Dinner Salad$5.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & croutons, with choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan & homemade caesar dressing.
Knuckle Balls$15.95
Mozzarella cheese, with crumbled bacon or pepperoni.
Giant BYO Cheese Pizza$22.95
Side of Ranch Dressing$0.50
Sports
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

484 Larkfield Center

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
