Homeslice Pizza

Get Some Homie!
To Go Booze is available at carry-out for customers 21+ before 11pm!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

938 W Webster Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Boyler Room$22.00
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Mozzarella Bread Sticks$13.00
Baked fresh with mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese, oregano then served with marinara sauce
Goat Sticks$13.00
Beer-basted and served hot with a bubbly goat cheese marinara sauce for dipping
Boat of Ranch$1.50
Our famous homemade Ranch.
Best in the city!
Side of Ranch$0.50
Our famous homemade Ranch.
Best in the city!
14" Jr Cheese$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
10" Jr Cheese$12.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
Sheffield Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits & lemon poppy seed dressing. Topped with red onions & Gorgonzola crumbles
10" Boyler Room$13.00
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Brussels Sprout Salad$13.00
Shredded brussels sprouts, bacon, roasted corn, feta, with our mustard vinaigrette
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

938 W Webster Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
