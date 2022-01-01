Go
HomeSlice Pizza College

What's our deal? Good question... HomeSlice, like all the best things: is a homegrown pizza joint, bringing NY and Chicago style together to create our very own Colorado-Style!
We bring chef inspired flavors together with cool people and a fun atmosphere to make a unique, delicious dining experience...

PIZZA • SALADS

441 E College Dr • $

Avg 4.3 (139 reviews)

18" Ultimate Behemoth$27.50
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce
Caesar$10.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing
Side Marinara$0.75
Side Ranch Dressing$0.75
Home Salad$7.50
Romaine, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Garlic Home Rolls (6)$3.25
Six Fluffy Hand-made Knots, Garlic Butter, Parmesan
BYO Calzone$8.50
Home-made pizza dough filled with your choice of toppings, along with marinara sauce and our proprietary cheese blend baked to a crispy golden brown.
Rolls (4) Pepperoni$8.25
Pepperoni, Asiago and Mozzarella rolled into our house-made dough. Four rolls served with a side of marinara.
12" Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
Make your dreams come true!
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Make your dreams come true!
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

441 E College Dr

Durango CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
