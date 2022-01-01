Go
Toast

Homeslyce DC New

DINE IN - HANG OUT - GET DELIVERY
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood.

2121 K St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Red Pepper Packets$9.00
Bag Dough Ball 8x4x18 1000/CS$29.00
Walnut 5lb$35.00
Hummus 5 lb$25.00
Soujuk 1/2 LB Sliced Pack$12.50
TOGO 9x6x3 Black 150/CS 1-Compartment$55.00
Parmesan Packets$17.00
Bag Trash 55 Gallon 50/CS 1.5 MiL$42.00
TOGO 9x9x3 Black 150/CS$65.00
Box, HomeSlyce, Slyce$18.00

Location

2121 K St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

West End - Call Your Mother Deli

No reviews yet

CYM West End located at 1143 New Hampshire Ave NW inside Yours Truly Hotel. Good food & good vibes.

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uptowner Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beefsteak

No reviews yet

Our Hours of Operation are 10:30am- 8pm Monday- Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston