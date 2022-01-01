Go
Toast

Homeslyce DC**

DINE IN - HANG OUT - GET DELIVERY
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood. All locations offer table service, carry-out and delivery.

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS

2121 K St NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)

Popular Items

TOGO 9x9x3 Black 150/CS$65.00
Bag Dough Ball 8x4x18 1000/CS$29.00
Red Pepper Packets$9.00
Hummus 5 lb$25.00
Parmesan Packets$17.00
TOGO 9x6x3 Black 150/CS 1-Compartment$55.00
Box, HomeSlyce, Slyce$18.00
Bag Trash 55 Gallon 50/CS 1.5 MiL$42.00
Walnut 5lb$35.00
Soujuk 1/2 LB Sliced Pack$12.50

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2121 K St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Homeslyce DC New

No reviews yet

DINE IN - HANG OUT - GET DELIVERY
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood.

Capo Deli Western Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Prime Rib

No reviews yet

A family-owned steakhouse since 1965.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston