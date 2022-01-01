Go
Toast

Homespun Foods

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

232 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (475 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Ginger, Mustard, Spiced Seed Crumble
Citrus$14.00
Grapefruit, Avocado, Pecorino, Castelvetrano Olives, Salt & Pepper Almonds, Kale, Citrus Dressing
Roasted Mushroom Melt$14.00
Roasted Portobellos, Gruyere, Caramelized Onions, Sauerkraut, Mustard Aioli on Rye
Charred Broccolini$14.00
Whipped Herb Feta, Romesco, Arugula, on Focaccia
Egg Sandwich$8.00
Two Eggs, Cheddar on a Challah Bun w/ Choice of Bacon or Sautéed Garlic & Kale
Quinoa Bowl$15.00
Quinoa, Arugula, Chive, Grilled Asparagus, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dried Apricots,
Scallion-Sesame Vinaigrette
Pork Bánh-Mì$16.00
Glazed Pork Terrine (contains gluten), Ginger, Garlic, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro & Mayonnaise on Baguette
Tempeh Bánh-Mì$15.00
Marinated Tempeh (contains gluten), Ginger, Garlic, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro & Vegan Mayonnaise on Baguette
Turkey & Avocado$14.00
New Hampshire Smoked Turkey, Dill Havarti, Lettuce, Mayonnaise & Avocado on Multigrain
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

232 Main Street

Beacon NY

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
