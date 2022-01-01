Go
Homespun Kitchen - Atlantic Beach

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

299 ATLANTIC BLVD STE 2

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Acai Punch$10.25
Vegetarian. Organic acai, organic banana, blueberry, original tart frozen yogurt, whey protein.
Lily (1Sl)$3.50
Avocado, homemade everything bagel seasoning, organic olive oil. Vegan.
Espress Yo$11.00
Vegan. Vegan vanilla sorbet (contains almonds), espresso double shot, organic banana, vegan chococlate chips.
Egg & Cheese$6.00
Two organic eggs, aged cheddar, house seasoning. Vegetarian.
Lily (2Sl)$6.50
Avocado, homemade everything seasoning, organic olive oil. Vegan.
Harrison Bowl (Md)$12.00
Homemade granola, strawberry, blueberry, organic coconut, organic honey or organic agave on top. Vegan.
Phoenix$9.25
Two organic eggs, aged cheddar, organic black beans, scratch salsa, hot sauce, house seasoning. Vegetarian.
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

299 ATLANTIC BLVD STE 2, Atlantic Beach FL 32233

