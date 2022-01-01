Go
HomeState To-Go

TACOS

3923 W Jefferson Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket$4.50
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Neches$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, refried charro beans, cheddar
Pecos$4.50
pasture-raised eggs, shredded brisket
Tijuana Panthers$5.00
shredded brisket, queso, potatoes, and pico de gallo
Don't Mess w/ Texas$3.75
charro beans, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar
Trinity$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar
Guadalupe$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar
Chicken$4.50
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Potato (vegetarian)$3.75
potato, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño
Emo's (vegetarian)$3.75
refried black beans, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion (Vegan on corn tortilla)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3923 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
