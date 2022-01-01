HomeState To-Go
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS
3923 W Jefferson Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3923 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Highly Likely
All day cafe serving up delicious food, coffee, tea, beer and wine. It's highly likely you're going to love it.
Cento Pasta Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Harold and Belles
Your spot for NOLA in LA for over 50 years
n/soto
n/soto Japanese restaurant