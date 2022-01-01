Delaware Public House
Homestead Beer Co.'s Delaware Public House - come in and sample some of the best beers brewed in Ohio. With ample outdoor seating, beautiful indoor beer hall and a full cocktail menu - come and restore your spirit.
59 Potter St
Popular Items
Location
59 Potter St
Delaware OH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Las Miches Marisqueras
Order take-out or delivery and enjoy our TASTEFUL and AUTHENTIC Mexican food !
Cafe De Cart
Drive on up and get yourself a nice hot cup of coffee! We are a drive/walk up coffee truck located at The Food Truck Depot in Delaware, OH. Just a very short distance from downtown located on Potter St. between 36 and 37. We offer regular and specialty coffee drinks mornings and throughout the day. Coffee to me is like a nice warm blanket in a cup. Something soothing, smooth and comforting. I hope to see you soon.
Red Door BBQ - Delaware
Come in and enjoy!
Son Of Thurman - Delaware
Come in and enjoy!