Go
Toast

Homestead Family Restaurant

Homestead is a small town family restaurant in business for over 30 years! Serving fresh homemade fries, chicken fried steak, pies and much more!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1355 Parkway Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (949 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$9.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Chef's Salad$9.69
Grilled Turkey Swiss & Bacon$8.99
French Dip$9.59
Club Croissant$8.99
Large Bowl of Soup$8.29
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Side Ham/Bacon/Sausage$3.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1355 Parkway Dr

Blackfoot ID

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

7EIGHTY5

No reviews yet

A New Blackfoot Original

Grove City Wine Garden

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Blackfoot

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

JE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston