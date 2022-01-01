Homestead restaurants you'll love
Chefs on the Run
10 E Mowry Dr., Homestead
|Ño! Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken, AWSB sweet BBQ sauce, sharp provolone, Irish white cheddar cheese, Spiceology ™ pickled red onions, rugged sauce™, challah bun.
Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad
|Habanero Chicken
|$9.00
Deep fried boneless chicken, habanero butter, lime ranch
|Greek Steak Tabouleh
|$12.00
Churrasco, grilled onions red quinoa tabouleh mix, house lettuce mix, tomatoes, house lemon yogurt, tandoori naan bread
Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad
Sam's Country Kitchen
1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead
|Sam's Light Start
|$5.99
Two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit
|Sam's Country Breakfast
|$7.49
Two eggs, any style, bacon or sausage, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit
|Mike's Favorite
|$11.99
Two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, choice of bacon or sausage, full order of pancakes, French toast or waffle.
Juice Cafe
2834 NE 8th St, Homestead
|BERRY FRESH
Blueberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Apple Juice
|NATURES TOUCH
Fresh Spinach, Matcha Green Tea, Pineapple, Mando, Banana, Spirulna, Flax Seeds, Apple Juice
|NUTTY GRANOLA BOWL
|$6.99
Acai, Banana, Strawberries, Peanut Butter and Papaya Juice. Topped with Fresh Banana, Peanut Butter, Granola, Bee Pollen, and Raw Honey
Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2
538 Washington Ave, Homestead
|Garlic Rolls
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
Get them in 3, 6 or make it an even dozen.
|Chicken Wings (12)
|$15.95
One dozen jumbo wings, freshly seasoned and deep fried
|Small 12"
|$12.95
Classic Cheese or build your own
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
2814 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead
|Empanada
|$2.95
Cuban turnover filled with ham & Swiss cheese, beef, chicken or spinach.
|Baby Churrasco
|$18.95
Juicy tender charbroiled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce with a choice of 2 sides.
|Tequeno
|$2.49
Cheese or Guava and Cheese. One tequeño per order.
SUSHI
Sake Thai & Sushi Bar
650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead
|Cha Cha Cha Roll
|$16.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with krab, masago, sesame seeds, and tempura flakes. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Pad thai
|$14.99
Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Choice of protein. (Shown here with fried tofu)
|Fried Rice
|$13.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Choice of protein. (Shown here with shrimp)
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino Coal Fired Pizza
650 NE 22nd. Terrace, Homestead
|Lg. Traditional Coal Fired Pizza
|$17.00
|Sm. Traditional Coal Fired Pizza
|$13.00
|Lg. Portofino Special
|$22.00
The BBQin Cuban
15825 sw 304 Terrace, Homestead
|Fufu balls
|$4.99
Dion's LLC- Quik Chik- Florida City #212
16 North Krome Avenue, Florida City
Cuba Bakery
1641 NE 8th Street, Homestead
Dion's LLC- Quik Chik- Homestead #209
26917 South Dixie Highway, Homestead
Suvi Thai & Sushi - Homestead
250 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead