Homestead restaurants you'll love

Homestead's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Thai
Juice & Smoothies
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Homestead restaurants

Chefs on the Run image

 

Chefs on the Run

10 E Mowry Dr., Homestead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ño! Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, AWSB sweet BBQ sauce, sharp provolone, Irish white cheddar cheese, Spiceology ™ pickled red onions, rugged sauce™, challah bun.
Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad
Habanero Chicken$9.00
Deep fried boneless chicken, habanero butter, lime ranch
Greek Steak Tabouleh$12.00
Churrasco, grilled onions red quinoa tabouleh mix, house lettuce mix, tomatoes, house lemon yogurt, tandoori naan bread
Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad
More about Chefs on the Run
Sam's Country Kitchen image

 

Sam's Country Kitchen

1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sam's Light Start$5.99
Two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit
Sam's Country Breakfast$7.49
Two eggs, any style, bacon or sausage, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit
Mike's Favorite$11.99
Two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, choice of bacon or sausage, full order of pancakes, French toast or waffle.
More about Sam's Country Kitchen
Juice Cafe image

 

Juice Cafe

2834 NE 8th St, Homestead

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BERRY FRESH
Blueberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Apple Juice
NATURES TOUCH
Fresh Spinach, Matcha Green Tea, Pineapple, Mando, Banana, Spirulna, Flax Seeds, Apple Juice
NUTTY GRANOLA BOWL$6.99
Acai, Banana, Strawberries, Peanut Butter and Papaya Juice. Topped with Fresh Banana, Peanut Butter, Granola, Bee Pollen, and Raw Honey
More about Juice Cafe
Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 image

 

Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2

538 Washington Ave, Homestead

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Rolls
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
Get them in 3, 6 or make it an even dozen.
Chicken Wings (12)$15.95
One dozen jumbo wings, freshly seasoned and deep fried
Small 12"$12.95
Classic Cheese or build your own
More about Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2
Casavana Cuban Cuisine image

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

2814 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Empanada$2.95
Cuban turnover filled with ham & Swiss cheese, beef, chicken or spinach.
Baby Churrasco$18.95
Juicy tender charbroiled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce with a choice of 2 sides.
Tequeno$2.49
Cheese or Guava and Cheese. One tequeño per order.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Sake Thai & Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Sake Thai & Sushi Bar

650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead

Avg 4.2 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cha Cha Cha Roll$16.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with krab, masago, sesame seeds, and tempura flakes. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Pad thai$14.99
Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Choice of protein. (Shown here with fried tofu)
Fried Rice$13.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Choice of protein. (Shown here with shrimp)
More about Sake Thai & Sushi Bar
Portofino Coal Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino Coal Fired Pizza

650 NE 22nd. Terrace, Homestead

Avg 4.6 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg. Traditional Coal Fired Pizza$17.00
Sm. Traditional Coal Fired Pizza$13.00
Lg. Portofino Special$22.00
More about Portofino Coal Fired Pizza
The BBQin Cuban image

 

The BBQin Cuban

15825 sw 304 Terrace, Homestead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fufu balls$4.99
More about The BBQin Cuban
Dion's LLC- Quik Chik- Florida City #212 image

 

Dion's LLC- Quik Chik- Florida City #212

16 North Krome Avenue, Florida City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dion's LLC- Quik Chik- Florida City #212
Banner pic

 

Cuba Bakery

1641 NE 8th Street, Homestead

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cuba Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Dion's LLC- Quik Chik- Homestead #209

26917 South Dixie Highway, Homestead

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dion's LLC- Quik Chik- Homestead #209
Restaurant banner

 

Suvi Thai & Sushi - Homestead

250 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Suvi Thai & Sushi - Homestead
