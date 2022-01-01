Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Homestead
/
Homestead
/
Calamari
Homestead restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • PASTA
Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2
538 Washington Ave, Homestead
Avg 4.3
(1141 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$13.95
Golden fried calamari served with tomato sauce
More about Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino Coal Fired Pizza
650 NE 22nd. Terrace, Homestead
Avg 4.6
(676 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$14.00
More about Portofino Coal Fired Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Homestead
Chicken Salad
Egg Sandwiches
Antipasto Salad
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
Lobsters
Garden Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Homestead to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(217 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(88 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Islamorada
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston