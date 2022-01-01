Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Homestead
/
Homestead
/
Chicken Tenders
Homestead restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
2814 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$12.95
Chunk of white meat fried to perfection.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino Coal Fired Pizza
650 NE 22nd. Terrace, Homestead
Avg 4.6
(676 reviews)
Chicken Tenders \\ Fries
$8.00
More about Portofino Coal Fired Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Homestead
Tiramisu
Bruschetta
Chicken Salad
Penne
French Fries
Pancakes
Grits
Calamari
More near Homestead to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(217 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(88 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Islamorada
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston