Chicken tenders in Homestead

Homestead restaurants
Homestead restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

2814 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$12.95
Chunk of white meat fried to perfection.
PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino Coal Fired Pizza

650 NE 22nd. Terrace, Homestead

Avg 4.6 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders \\ Fries$8.00
