Churrasco in Homestead

Chefs on the Run
10 E Mowry Dr., Homestead
|Churrasco Steak Mofongo
|$19.00
•Mashed fried plantains
•Chicharron (pork rinds)
•Ajo molido (garlic)
•Oxtail bone broth
•Served with a side of Churrasco
|Mongolian Churrasco
|$18.00
Served with:
•Zucchini
•Yellow squash
•Broccolini
•Baby portobello
•Brussel sprouts
|Churrasco Cari Bowl
|$16.00
Served With:
•Arroz Con Gandules
•Tostones
•Huevo Frito
•Special Potato Salad
•Grilled Onions
•Chimichurri Aioli
•Red Pepper Aioli
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
2814 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead
|Churrasco
|$24.95
Juicy tender charbroiled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce with a choice of 2 sides.
|Fam Churrasco
|$64.95
Served with two side items
|Baby Churrasco
|$19.95
Juicy tender charbroiled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce with a choice of 2 sides.