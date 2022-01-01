Clams in Homestead
Homestead restaurants that serve clams
More about Sam's Country Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Sam's Country Kitchen
1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead
|Shrimp / Clam Basket
|$12.49
Your choice of fresh shrimp or clam strips lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with two sides and tartar or marinara sauce
More about Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2
PIZZA • PASTA
Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2
538 Washington Ave, Homestead
|Clam Chowder
|$8.95
New England style, Mamma Mia recipe. Clams, potatoes, cream with a touch of garlic and tomatoes
|(L) Clam Sauce Pasta
|$12.95
Baby clams sautéed in white wine with your choise of red or white sauce
|Clam Sauce Pasta
|$19.95
Baby clams sautéed in white wine with your choice of red or white sauce