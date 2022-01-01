Clams in Homestead

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sam's Country Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Sam's Country Kitchen

1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp / Clam Basket$12.49
Your choice of fresh shrimp or clam strips lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with two sides and tartar or marinara sauce
More about Sam's Country Kitchen
Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2

538 Washington Ave, Homestead

Avg 4.3 (1141 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$8.95
New England style, Mamma Mia recipe. Clams, potatoes, cream with a touch of garlic and tomatoes
(L) Clam Sauce Pasta$12.95
Baby clams sautéed in white wine with your choise of red or white sauce
Clam Sauce Pasta$19.95
Baby clams sautéed in white wine with your choice of red or white sauce
More about Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2

