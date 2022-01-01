Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Homestead

Homestead restaurants
Homestead restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine - Homestead

2814 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fam Fajitas- Beef or Chicken$54.95
Served with two side items
Churrasco Steak Fajitas$16.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
Cuban Chicken Fajitas$14.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine - Homestead
Restaurant banner

 

La Cruzada Restaurant - 331 Park Place

331 Park Place, Homestead

Avg 4.2 (450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas de Pollo$15.99
More about La Cruzada Restaurant - 331 Park Place

