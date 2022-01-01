Lobsters in Homestead
Homestead restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2
PIZZA • PASTA
Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2
538 Washington Ave, Homestead
|Lobster Bisque
|$8.95
Smooth creamy classic with bits of lobster meat and a hint of sherry
More about Sake Thai & Sushi Bar
SUSHI
Sake Thai & Sushi Bar
650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead
|Lobster Boom Roll
|$29.99
Lobster tempura, krab, avocado, lettuce, and tobiko. More lobster on the side. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Lobster Curry
|$29.99
Full Lobster tail, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots in delicious red curry sauce.