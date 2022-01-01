Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Homestead

Homestead restaurants
Homestead restaurants that serve lobsters

Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2

538 Washington Ave, Homestead

Avg 4.3 (1141 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$8.95
Smooth creamy classic with bits of lobster meat and a hint of sherry
More about Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2
Item pic

SUSHI

Sake Thai & Sushi Bar

650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead

Avg 4.2 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Boom Roll$29.99
Lobster tempura, krab, avocado, lettuce, and tobiko. More lobster on the side. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Lobster Curry$29.99
Full Lobster tail, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots in delicious red curry sauce.
More about Sake Thai & Sushi Bar

