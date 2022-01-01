Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Homestead

Go
Homestead restaurants
Toast

Homestead restaurants that serve nachos

Consumer pic

 

Amistad Grill Restaurant

12795 SW 280th St, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded nachos$14.00
More about Amistad Grill Restaurant
Sake Thai & Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Sake Thai & Sushi Bar

650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead

Avg 4.2 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Sushi Nachos$13.99
Fresh chopped tuna, krab, masago, jalapeños, and spicy mayo. Served over crispy wonton chips. Comes with wasabi mayo and eel sauce on the side.
More about Sake Thai & Sushi Bar

