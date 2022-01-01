Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Nachos in
Homestead
/
Homestead
/
Nachos
Homestead restaurants that serve nachos
Amistad Grill Restaurant
12795 SW 280th St, Princeton
No reviews yet
Loaded nachos
$14.00
More about Amistad Grill Restaurant
SUSHI
Sake Thai & Sushi Bar
650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead
Avg 4.2
(839 reviews)
Sushi Nachos
$13.99
Fresh chopped tuna, krab, masago, jalapeños, and spicy mayo. Served over crispy wonton chips. Comes with wasabi mayo and eel sauce on the side.
More about Sake Thai & Sushi Bar
