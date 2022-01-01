Pancakes in Homestead
Homestead restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Amistad Grill Restaurant
Amistad Grill Restaurant
12795 SW 280th St, Princeton
|3 pancakes
|$4.85
More about Sam's Country Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Sam's Country Kitchen
1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead
|Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$6.99
One egg any style, 3 silver dollar pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage - substitute pancakes for a mickey mouse pancake
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
2814 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead
|Pancakes
|$4.95