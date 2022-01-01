Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Homestead

Homestead restaurants
Homestead restaurants that serve penne

Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2

538 Washington Ave, Homestead

Avg 4.3 (1141 reviews)
Takeout
(L) Penne & Broccoli$11.95
Garlic Oil Sautéed Pasta with Broccoli
More about Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2
Portofino Coal Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino Coal Fired Pizza

650 NE 22nd. Terrace, Homestead

Avg 4.6 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne alla Vodka$20.00
More about Portofino Coal Fired Pizza

