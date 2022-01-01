Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Homestead
/
Homestead
/
Pies
Homestead restaurants that serve pies
Amistad Grill Restaurant
12795 SW 280th St, Princeton
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$8.00
More about Amistad Grill Restaurant
SANDWICHES
Sam's Country Kitchen
1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead
Avg 4.5
(2129 reviews)
Peanut Butter Pie
$4.59
More about Sam's Country Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Homestead
Grits
Chicken Soup
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Penne
Tiramisu
Home Fries
Chicken Salad
More near Homestead to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(875 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(220 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(91 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(45 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Islamorada
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(875 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(107 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston