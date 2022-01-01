Homestead Kitchen & Bakery
https://www.toasttab.com/homestead-kitchen-bakery-719-8th-st
www.homestead.cafe
719 8th St. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
719 8th St.
Baldwin City KS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:40 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:40 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Potro Lawrence
Come in and enjoy!
SJ Smokehouse
Come on in and enjoy!
Fields & Ivy Brewery
Appetizers, salads, pizza, burgers and sandwiches prepared daily, by hand & in-house
Craft Beer with Authority of Flavor
Indoor and outdoor seating / full bar and wine list
Thai Diner
Authentic Thai cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Anne Liberda and her staff, using the freshest ingredients available. Come in and enjoy!