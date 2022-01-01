Go
Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails

Rural Urban Fare

STEAKS

163 Town Center Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Chicken Alouette$20.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast. Ruby Red Wild Rice Pilaf. Brown Butter Sage Alouette Cream Sauce. Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus.
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Fish And Chips$19.00
Fresh Haddock. Birdfish Beer Batter. House Chips. Creamy Jalapeno Coleslaw. Tartar Sauce.
Grass Fed Burger$12.00
Local Grass Fed Beef. Brioche Bun.
Lemon Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Local Chicken. Sourdough. Lemon Cilantro Aioli. Arugula. Avocado. Peppers In Oil.
Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Blackened Chicken. Chardonnay. Broccoli. Cajun Alfredo Cream Sauce.
Zen Tea Akura Salmon$28.00
Green & Matcha Tea Rubbed. Ruby Red Wild Pilaf. Steamed Broccoli. Tequila Lime Buerre Blanc.
Crispy Brussels App$9.00
Fried Local Brussels Sprouts. Brown Sugar. Balsamic Reduction. Local Microgreens.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

163 Town Center Ave

Columbiana OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

