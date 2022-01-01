Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails
Rural Urban Fare
STEAKS
163 Town Center Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
163 Town Center Ave
Columbiana OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BrewLounge Beer Company
A great selection of Beer, Wine, Cheeses and More, now available for Carryout!
Riser Tavern on the Links
Come in and enjoy!