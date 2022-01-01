Go
Toast

The Flower Shop Winery

We are a family friendly Winery with excellent pizza and a beautiful patio.

629 & 631 W. Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesecake$6.00
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Dreamland
The Paradise/ Rasp Dragon$15.00
Raspberry Dragon Fruit Sweet Rose
Casablanca
"Chicken Alfredo"
1/2 Crimson Tempo$6.50
Flower Shop Salad
See full menu

Location

629 & 631 W. Main Street

Yukon OK

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Solomon's

No reviews yet

We’re named after Russ Solomon, founder of the coolest and arguably most successful company ever to launch in Sacramento, Tower Records. With the motto “No Music, No Life”, the music store was a hang out for musicians and music lovers in all major US cities and around the world including China, Japan, Ireland, Israel, and Mexico. You’ll notice nods to Tower like sandwiches named after former employees, the annual art calendars and Pulse Magazines on our walls. Solomon’s, just like Tower Records, is a community gathering place with soul where culture and music is celebrated and everyone is welcome! Located in a former Tower Records, the space also features The Russ Room on the 2nd floor, a live music venue, art gallery, and social space for parties, luncheons, breakfast meetings, presentations, movies, and more!

50 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

No reviews yet

Made from scratch Ramen joint in the heart of downtown Sacramento a block from Golden 1 Center

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

No reviews yet

Get Sauced!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston