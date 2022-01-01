Homestead restaurants you'll love

Homestead restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Homestead

Homestead's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Homestead restaurants

Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen

 

Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen

514 E 8th Avenue, Munhall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deviled Eggs$1.00
Fried Fish Sandwich-Catfish$7.00
Fried Green Tomatoes$3.50
More about Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen
Wolf's Pub

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wolf's Pub

3301 MAIN ST, MUNHALL

Avg 4.9 (94 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wolf's Classic$10.00
LTO, pickle chips, American. Classic!
Pretzels$10.00
Four pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and honey mustard. A pub favorite.
Patty Melt$9.00
A classic. Beef patty with caramelized onion, fry sauce, Swiss and American cheese on marbled rye.
More about Wolf's Pub
Dorothy 6 Restaurant

 

Dorothy 6 Restaurant

224 E 8th Ave, Homestead

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Bacon Brussel Sprouts$6.00
Pierogies Entree$19.00
More about Dorothy 6 Restaurant
Dukes Upper Deck Cafe

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Dukes Upper Deck Cafe

122 W 8th Ave, Homestead

Avg 4.4 (323 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dukes Upper Deck Cafe
Eighth & Hays

PIZZA

Eighth & Hays

130 W Eighth Ave, Homestead

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Eighth & Hays
Tap x Taco Waterfront

 

Tap x Taco Waterfront

244 W Bridge Street, West Homestead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tap x Taco Waterfront

Reuben

