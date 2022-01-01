Reuben in Homestead

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Homestead restaurants that serve reuben
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wolf's Pub
3301 MAIN ST, MUNHALL
Avg 4.9
(94 reviews)
Reuben
$17.00
House smoked, thick sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese, 1000 island, and served on marbled rye.
More about Wolf's Pub
Dorothy 6 Restaurant
224 E 8th Ave, Homestead
No reviews yet
Reuben
$12.00
More about Dorothy 6 Restaurant
