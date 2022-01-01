Reuben in Homestead

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wolf's Pub

3301 MAIN ST, MUNHALL

Avg 4.9 (94 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$17.00
House smoked, thick sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese, 1000 island, and served on marbled rye.
More about Wolf's Pub
Dorothy 6 Restaurant image

 

Dorothy 6 Restaurant

224 E 8th Ave, Homestead

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$12.00
More about Dorothy 6 Restaurant
