Homestead.

Locally inspired 'New England Italian'
House made pastas, scratch sauces, locally sourced

7 Strong Avenue • $$

Tiramisu$10.00
Classic Flavors and presentation
Add Meatball$4.00
Marinated Olives$5.00
Citrus, chili, EVOO
Meatball$11.00
Tomato, ricotta salata, fennel top oil. CONTAINS GLUTEN.
Whipped Ricotta$7.00
Housemade ricotta, spicy honey, lemon, crostini
Cookies$5.00
Chocolate chip, chewy amaretti, oatmeal
Kids Pasta$11.00
Caesar$13.00
Roasted garlic croutons, bitter greens, parmesan
Roasted Carrots$16.00
Red Fire Farm roasted rainbow carrots, green harissa, urfa creme fraiche, maple balsamic reduction
Black Kale$16.00
Candied citrus vinaigrette, pickled & shaved shallot, hazelnuts, ricotta salata, candied orange peel

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

7 Strong Avenue

Northampton MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
