Homestead Kitchen and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

600 N Shepherd Ste 440

Popular Items

The Homestead Classic$14.00
three eggs cooked any style with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, served with hash browns and choice of toast
Texas Burger$16.00
8 oz burger cooked to your liking, brioche bun, roasted poblanos, queso, poblano sauce, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles, served with fries
Brisket Sandwich$17.00
tender smoked brisket, toasted brioche bun, shoestring onions, bbq sauce, pickles, served with fries
SD Hash Browns$3.25
Verdes Enchiladas$17.00
two house made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef fajita with a three-cheese blend, topped with a tomatillo salsa, diced red onion, crema fresca, queso fresco, cilantro, served with rice and your choice of beans
Texas Style Nachos$15.00
six handmade tortilla chips layered with refried beans, melted three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and your chocie of chicken fajita, beef fajita or smoked brisket
Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Two scrambled egg tacos with your choice of bacon, potato, chorizo or brisket, on flour or corn tortillas, served with morita pepper salsa and hashbrowns
Beignets$8.00
five house made, light and pillowy beignets, dusted with powdered sugar, served with a bourbon caramel sauce
Cobb Salad$16.00
field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, roasted corn, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken, served with jalapeno ranch
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
two buttermilk pancakes, whipped butter, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup
Location

600 N Shepherd Ste 440

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
