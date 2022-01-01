Homestyle
Come in and enjoy!
6051 Woodland Ave • $
Location
6051 Woodland Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Coconut Breeze Cuisine
Coconut Breeze Cuisine was founded in 2012 by Fitzpatrick Coleman, his Brother Steve and his Father Fitzroy. Combining their pride of their Jamaican heritage with expert and authentic Jamaican chefs, they are able to bring a delicious and unique cuisine to their community.
Coconut Breeze Cuisine's expert chefs have over 20 years of professional experience in cooking, but have been making this particular type of food their entire lives.
Pizza Plus University City
Come in and enjoy!
Dock Street WEST
Our flagship location in West Philadelphia, offering hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza, trio fries and more, plus fresh beer in cans, bottles and growlers!
Loco Pez
Come in and enjoy!