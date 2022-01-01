Go
HOMETOWN RED HOOK

Happy Holidays!
We will be accepting scheduled online orders for pickup on Christmas Eve (12/24) at our Industry City Location (87 35th Street, Brooklyn 11232) until Thursday 12/16.

454 Van Brunt Street

Popular Items

COLLARD GREENS
BRAISED w/Pork Shoulder
HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE (EACH)$10.00
Billy's Sweet Italian Pork Sausage Link Infused with Fire Roasted Peppers, Onions & Aged Auricchio Provolone
(1 Link)
BRISKET$18.50
1/2 LB SLICED BRISKET
(Multiple orders will be wrapped together unless specified)
CORNBREAD
w/Honey Butter
CORN BREAD$5.00
WITH HONEY BUTTER
(PER SLICE)
CONTAINS DAIRY + GLUTEN
PULLED PORK (PER LB)$30.00
Serves 2-3 Per Lb
PASTRAMI BACON$12.00
PER SLICE w/Honey Mustard. MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
PINTO BEANS
TEXAS STYLE w/Pork Shoulder
GLAZED HAM (Whole 2.5-3#)$75.00
Serves 4-6
MAC N CHEESE
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

